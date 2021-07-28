Roane State partners with Tennessee Tech for new dual enrollment program

A new program designed to provide a smooth transition from Roane State Community College to Tennessee Tech University will launch this fall. The program, dubbed “Roane to Tech,” ensures that all Roane State graduates have guaranteed admission to Tennessee Tech.

“The strong relationship we’ve built with our friends at Tennessee Tech has allowed us to provide yet another path for our students to receive a world-class education,” Roane State President Chris Whaley said. “The goal of this program is to remove the misconception of difficult transfers and reduce anxieties for transfer students.”

Roane to Tech students will be known as “Golden Raiders,” a combination of Roane State Raiders and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Through the new program, students have multiple opportunities to take advantage of dual enrollment benefits.

Those in Agriculture, Biology, Business, Psychology, or Sociology programs will be considered students at both institutions, receiving predefined degree plans, advising services from both schools, special access to events, waived application fees, and free Roane to Tech gear.

Students in Elementary Education and Interdisciplinary Studies can also join 2+2 programs to earn their bachelor’s degree entirely on a Roane State campus. As Roane to Tech continues, the number of accepted academic programs is expected to grow.

“We are driven by putting students first, so when we joined with Roane State, we started with what students need and want,” Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham said. “Together, we have made it seamless to get a four-year degree from Tennessee Tech by starting at Roane State.”

Representatives from Roane State and Tennessee Tech will officially sign the partnership agreement during an informal event on Wednesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. ET. The event will be held in the courtyard of Roane State’s flagship campus in Harriman. Everyone is invited to attend to learn more about the program and its implementation over the coming months.

Additional information about Roane to Tech is available at roanestate.edu/goldenraider. Roane State students can also contact their success coach for details.

