Roane County Planning Commission rejects rehab rezoning request last night

According to a Roane County News report, The Roane County Planning Commission says no last night at Roane County High School following a meeting in recommending that the zoning for the former Cedar Grove Baptist Church remain A-2, which is Developing Agriculture and not pass a request on for the full commission to review and possibly take action on it. So, for now, the idea is dead.

Jeffrey Caudill had requested that the zoning be changed to O-I (Office/Institutional) so he can locate a drug rehab center on the property.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously against the rezoning during Wednesday’s meeting. The meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the courthouse in Kingston but had to be moved to the auditorium at Roane County High School to accommodate the large crowd, which included proponents and opponents of the rezoning. The Planning Commission heard from both sides prior to the vote.

Several citizens agreed there is a need for the facility but the area surrounding the church might not be the best place. Many were worried about their property values dropping and how the facility would transform the neighborhood.

For more on this story, read Friday’s edition of the Roane County News.

