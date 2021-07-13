Roane County Man Arrested for 7 Counts of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation

Roane County authorities took 41-year-old Joshua David Cooper of Kingston into custody on seven counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. The warrants indicate he was in possession of over 100 disturbing images of child pornography on his Gmail and Yahoo account. Cooper is being held in jail on bonds totaling $250,000. Should he make bail, court documents state he will be ordered to wear a GPS monitor unit as a condition of his release.
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|180
|Height
|5 07
|Admit Date
|07-08-2021
|Admit Time
|2:19 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|07-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-27-2021
|$100,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|07-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-27-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|07-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-27-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|07-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-27-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|07-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-27-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|07-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-27-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500
|Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
|07-08-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-27-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|9th Judicial District
|DTF:9TH JUDICIAL DISTRIC – TN0730500