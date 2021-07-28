Ribbon at Oak Ridge’s Scarboro Preschool officially cut

After a yearlong delay due to the pandemic, Oak Ridge school leaders on Tuesday were finally able to cut the ribbon on the system’s Scarboro Preschool. The school was opened in July of 2020, but leaders couldn’t celebrate due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tuesday’s event also included the unveiling of new plaques throughout the building honoring educators and community leaders, specifically those who were involved in the desegregation of the Oak Ridge school system. The “Oak Ridge 85,” as the group is known, desegregated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High in 1955.

Earlier this year, the Oak Ridge School Board voted to designate rooms inside the building in honor of these “community heroes.”

The school’s administrative wing and office are named for Scarboro School Principal Arizona Officer.

The school’s gymnasium is named after George Walker, a teacher who served as a special guidance counselor for students during integration.

The school’s preschool wing honors Fred Brown, who was the first Black teacher at Oak Ridge High School.

The library is named for Sallie McCaskill, described as a lifelong education activist in the Scarboro community.

