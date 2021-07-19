Reminder State sales tax holiday expanded, extended

State Senator Ken Yager is encouraging citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional sales tax holidays, which are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 30th. The 16th annual tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers will run through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st; while a new sales tax holiday on food, food ingredients, and prepared food will remain in effect through the end of the day on Thursday, August 5th. The new holiday includes the qualified sales of prepared food by restaurants, food trucks, caterers and grocery stores.

The new sales tax holiday on food is intended to provide relief to all Tennesseans, and the sales tax relief for prepared food will also aid restaurants which have been especially hurt by the effects of the pandemic, according to Yager’s statement.

In addition, Yager reminds Tennesseans that under another piece of legislation passed by the General Assembly this year, a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices began on July 1st, and ends on June 30th, 2022 to help encourage safe storage of firearms.

For more information about the sales tax holiday weekends, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

