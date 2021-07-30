Regina Lynn Pesterfield Haymond, Kingston

Regina Lynn Pesterfield Haymond, age 51, of Kingston passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born May 20, 1970, in Roane County where she remained a lifelong resident. She enjoyed cooking and baking, knitting for her grandchildren. Regina loved her family and treasured time spent with them. She had worked as a Medical Assistant for Covenant which she enjoyed very much. Preceded in death by her father, William Barstel Pesterfield; her father-in-law, William Michael Haymond.

SURVIVORS

Husband of 23 years ​​ Michael Haymond of Kingston

Children​​​ Elizabeth Haymond of Kingston

​​​​ Sarah Haymond of Kingston

​​​​ Duncan Haymond of Kingston

Grandchildren ​​​Ava & Beniah Babineaux of Kingston

Mother​​​​ Phyllis Lee Pesterfield of Kingston

Brother​​​ William Pesterfield of Kingston

Mother-in-law​​​ Mary Woodell of Harriman​

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, August 2, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Max Cronan officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Poplar Springs Cemetery.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Regina Lynn (Pesterfield) Haymond, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

