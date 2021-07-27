Randy E. Moore, Rockwood

Mr. Randy E. Moore, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born May 8, 1949, in Harrisburg, Arkansas. Randy was a member of the Post Oak Church of Christ in Rockwood, Tennessee, and was a retired Fixer with W.R. Hosiery in Fort Payne, Alabama. Randy loved to fish and loved country music, playing bass and rhythm guitar in several local bands. Most of all, his life revolved around his wife and soulmate for 41 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Bro. Glen E. Moore; wife, Betty R. Moore; and brother, Kelly Moore.

Survivors include:

Mother: Lounell Moore of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Dedi McCullough (Bobby) of Rockwood, TN

Son: Brian Moore (Cindy) of Rockwood, TN

Several Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren

Sister: Debbie Baird (Larry) of Dayton, TN

Special Sister-in-law: Teresa Mitchell Jackson of Rockwood, TN

Special Nephew: David Nealon of Rockwood, TN

Best Friend: Gary Shadden of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Bro. Steve Brown officiating, to be laid to rest with his wife, Betty R. Moore.

