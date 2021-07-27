Ralph Honeycutt, Deer Lodge

Ralph Honeycutt of Deer Lodge, age 64, passed away July 25, 2021, at his home.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Honeycutt; brothers James Ronald Honeycutt and Rickey Honeycutt; sisters, Kathy Copeland and Joerita Honeycutt; son, James Honeycutt, and daughter, Amanda Honeycutt.

He is survived by his son, Ralph Honeycutt, Jr.; mother, Lovada Honeycutt; grandchildren, Charity, Savannah & Jared; sister, Sandra Conaster; brother, Rusty Honeycutt and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Union Grove Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ralph Honeycutt.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph Honeycutt of Deer Lodge, TN

