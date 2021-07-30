POWERS ARRESTED FOR VEHICLE BURGLARY ON PIG PATH ROAD

A resident of Pig Path Road in Cumberland County stopped a suspect yesterday from attempting to steal her vehicle. The report indicates 40-year-old Chris Lee Powers of Rockwood managed to get inside the vehicle when he was seen. He fled on foot and was located by law enforcement about a quarter mile away. A check revealed Powers had two warrants out of Roane County, one for vehicle theft. Powers also reportedly admitted to a theft of a GMC in Roane County. He informed authorities the automobile was left on Millstone Mountain earlier this week. Powers was charged with auto burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.
