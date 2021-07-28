Paul George Williams, Knoxville

Paul George Williams, age 47, of Knoxville, TN passed away suddenly on Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. He was a very sensitive, sweet, kind, and generous person who would put others before himself. Paul had a big heart, knew how to show love, and give bear hugs.

Paul is preceded in death by his stepfather, Eddie C. Sammons.

Paul is survived by his mother, Cynthia Sammons of Knoxville, TN; siblings, Janet Whitfield and husband Albert of Knoxville, TN, Stacy Newman Langford and wife Melissa of Powell, TN, and Charlie Sammons and wife Stacie of Knoxville, TN. He also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, close friend Doug and a host of other relatives and friends.



At Paul’s request there will not be any services for him. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

