OSPD has Pursuit End With 3 in Jail

A pursuit this morning around 8:30am that began in Oliver Springs but ended on Kring Hollow Road in Morgan County resulted in 3 individuals being sent to the Morgan County jail.

According to Oliver Springs Police Chief, a stolen Black GMC Envoy was traveling through Oliver Springs when they attempted a traffic stop. The suspects then took off taking the officers on a chase through Coalfield, onto Fairview Road, then on Coalhill Road to highway 27. The suspects then turned through the grass back toward Coalhill. The suspects then went down Kring Hollow Road which is off Coalhill Road, less than 1-mile off highway 27. Residents at 269 Kring Hollow Road flagged officers down and said they went up to the back of the property. That’s where officers found the vehicle abandoned.

Morgan County used a dog tracking team to track the suspects. Where Nick Letner and a female were arrested while Chris Letner was able to remain at large.

Chris Letner was found after an extensive search of the area around 3:30pm.

Older mugshot of Chris Letner

The vehicle was stolen in Knoxville and was reported to be that of Nick Letner’s girlfriend.

Older mug shot of Nick Letner

All three are in the Morgan County jail facing multiple charges.

Nicholas Letner is being charged with Violation of Probation and Evading Arrest.

Chris Letner has not gone through booking as of the time of this report.

