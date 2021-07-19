ORT: Man facing charges in three robberies

According to Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man is facing charges in three separate convenience store robberies that occurred in December and January. 43-year-old Tyrone Partridge is facing three counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of theft, evading arrest and resisting arrest, and at last check, remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

Partridge is accused of robbing Paula’s Market on Arkansas Avenue in Oak Ridge on December 5th, the Marathon gas station on Edgemoor Road in Claxton on December 29th, and the J&C Market on East Tennessee Avenue on Oak Ridge on January 4th.

He was apprehended following the third robbery after a foot pursuit. You can read more about his alleged crimes by visiting our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.



PARTRIDGE, TYRONE N

Age: 43

Class: 2 PRETRIAL/NON-SENTENCED FELON

Race/Sex: B/M

Intake Date: 01/04/2021 12:25 AM

City: OAK RIDGE

Arrested By: OAK RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Charge Bond AGG ROBBERY 20000 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 10000 EVADING ARREST 10000 RESISTING ARREST 10000 HOLD PLACED 0 AGG ROBBERY 50000 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 25000 THEFT $1,000 – $2,500 25000 AGG ROBBERY 50000

