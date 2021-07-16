One killed, one injured in LaFollette shooting

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 4 Views

LaFollette Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another late Thursday night. In a press release, officials said that LaFollette police officers responded to a call about a shooting at 400 East Walden just after 11 pm, and when they arrived, discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette. One of the victims was later flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by Lifestar. Early this morning, LaFollette detectives said that one of the victims had died overnight from their injuries. No names have been released as the investigation continues and officials work to notify next-of-kin, but as soon as we learn more about Thursday’s deadly incident, we will pass it along to you.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Morgan deputies, Wartburg officers arrest man on meth charges

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies seeking to serve an arrest warrant on a man for meth-related …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: