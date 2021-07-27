Oak Ridge Schools Start This Week, Others Soon After

Oak Ridge City Schools will be back in session beginning on Wednesday, July 28. Officials ask everyone to remember to keep an eye out in school zones and crosswalks. Stay alert and slow down.

This year, students will be dismissed early on Wednesdays. On Thursday, July 29, students in grades K-4 will follow the Wednesday early dismissal times.

Clinton City School students will return to class on Monday, August 9th for a half-day of classes, with dismissal at 11:30 am. The first full day of school for students in the city school system will be Tuesday, August 10th.

Students in the Anderson County Schools will return to the classroom in staggered fashion between Monday, August 9th and Wednesday the 11th. The first full day of classes in Anderson County will be Thursday, August 12th.

Roane County and Morgan County Schools will return on Wednesday, August 4th for a half-day of classes, with the first full day of school on Friday, August 6th.

