Oak Ridge Property Taxes Due Aug. 31

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 8, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge is mailing out this year’s property tax statements during the month of July.

In accordance with State Law, property tax notices are mailed to the property owner at the address on file with the State of Tennessee as of Jan. 1, 2021. Because of this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments.

Property owners who do not receive their property tax statement by the end of July, should contact the Utilities Business Office (UBO) at (865) 425-3400 or look up how much they owe online in order to pay on time. Property tax information can be found online through the City’s website at OakRidgeTN.gov.

Property owners have until Aug. 31 to pay their property taxes without interest or penalty. On Sept. 1, interest will begin to accrue on the account.

Payments can be made online, at the UBO, or by mail. Payments made with a card, in person or online, will incur a 2.75% fee. The fee for payments made by eCheck will be $1 per $5,000.  These fees are assessed to offset the transaction cost incurred by the City.

For more information, call the UBO at (865) 425-3400.

