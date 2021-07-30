Oak Ridge Land Bank to hold news conference on Downtown Development

Wilson Street. Picture by Ben Pounds of the Oak Ridger

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 29, 2021) – The Oak Ridge Land Bank (ORLB) will host a gathering on Friday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m. on Wilson Street near Rice Road. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a news conference regarding the land bank’s Request For Proposals (RFP) to develop Downtown Oak Ridge.

The ORLB, representing the community interest with respect to the development of a downtown district, is releasing a RFP for the purchase and development of property in accordance with the adopted ‘vision’ for this district.

Over the decades, multiple plans have called for creating such a place – where Oak Ridger’s can live, work, and play. The Wilson Street corridor, bordering Main Street shopping near the new American Museum of Science & Energy (AMSE) and planned conference center, and easily accessible from the Turnpike and A.K. Bissell Park, provides a great opportunity to finally have a distinctive, uniquely Oak Ridge place for people to gather. The existence of a more urban, densely-developed environment, featuring apartments, condos, restaurants, local shops, offices, and beautiful green space, will attract new and different businesses to Oak Ridge.

The ORLB is offering approximately 6.5 acres of prime, vacant property at the eastern end of the development corridor. This highly-visible and accessible location has direct access to the Oak Ridge Turnpike, Rutgers Avenue, Wilson Street and Main Street East. A full array of utilities, sufficient to support anticipated uses, is available throughout the properties.

The RFP will be published on the City’s website here on Aug. 6: http://www.oakridgetn.gov/departmentpg/Finance/content.aspx?article=1964

Before and after the news conference will be an outdoor social called Toast The Town, where residents can enjoy a local craft beer, provide feedback on what they want to see in Downtown Oak Ridge, ask questions – and ‘toast’ the future Downtown Oak Ridge!

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov. To contact the Community Development Department call (865) 425-3531 or email [email protected].

