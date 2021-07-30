NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK: LOCAL IS BETTER

NASHVILLE —Summer brings fresh produce and Tennessee will highlight peak season during National Farmers Market Week Aug. 1-7, 2021.

“Farmers markets offer a variety of fresh, healthy, and delicious products,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “Supporting local growers benefits the local economy, the grower and producer, as well as the consumer since produce travels a shorter distance to reach the buyer.”

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Pick Tennessee Products program will mark National Farmers Market Week by lighting the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Cumberland River in Nashville. The night of Aug. 2 the bridge will be lit green to recognize Pick Tennessee Products and the impact of farmers markets in Tennessee.

“Our customers often meet the person who grew or raised the product they’re buying,” Jonesboro Farmers Market Manager Emily Lamb said. “In addition to healthy foods, we started Farm, Fresh, Fit, a program that offers tokens for customers who walk a mile and then use the tokens to buy produce.”

Many Tennessee farmers markets offer live music, flower arrangements, and food trucks in addition to the traditional seasonal produce. Some markets allow SNAP and EBT benefits on certain days. Check with your local market for information on food assistance programs.

“The Milan Farmers’ Market is a place where farmers not only help to feed families, but also grow relationships,” Milan Farmers Market Manager Seth Lee said. “Programs like our Kid’s Power of Produce Club teach children about where their food comes from. From the increase in vendors and patrons, we’ve seen how important the farmers’ market is to our community.”

Pick Tennessee Products is the perfect connection to a farmers market near you. There are currently 156 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee Products website and mobile app. Markets are encouraged to apply for this free listing at www.pickTNproducts.org. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for seasonal updates and information about farm-related events, activities, and products.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

