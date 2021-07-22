Mr. Frank Yost, Harriman(formerly from Florida)

Mr. Frank Yost, age 101 ½ of Harriman, formally of Ft Lauderdale, FL passed away at his daughter’s home July 13, 2021. Frank serviced in the US Army. He loved carpentry work and was a photographer for many years. Frank also loved sports and traveling with his late wife Mary.

He is preceded in death by his parents:

Brother: Charles Yost.

Sister: Elise Brown.

Great granddaughter: Ryleigh Latkowski.

He is survived by two sons & daughters-in-law: Charles & Jacquelyn Yost and Edward & Jean Yost.

Daughter & son-in-law: Janice & John Grimsley.

Three grand children and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services with Military honors will be August 6, 2021, at 1:30 PM in South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, FL

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Yost family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Charles Yost, please visit our floral store.

