Midtown Fight Sends At least One via LifeStar to UT Trauma Center

UPDATE: The address was 380 Allison Drive in Midtown. One person is in custody, Mark Anthony Ferguson, Jr.

No names have been released on the two men flown via LifeStar, but they were reported in stable condition.

Original Story: A fight between three people on Allison Drive in Midtown resulted in at least two LifeStar Medical units Landing at the Midtown ambulance station. One individual had multiple stab wounds. We’re not sure about the injuries or the severity of the other patients we currently working on this story and will bring you the latest as soon as we hear from authorities. Authorities are still on the scene investigating. This occurred just before 9 am this morning.

Mark Anthony Fergson, Jr.

Race W Sex M Eye Color BLU Hair Color BRO Weight 215 Height 6 01 Admit Date 07-07-2021 Admit Time 9:55 AM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Violation Of Probation/Parole 07-07-2021 $20,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

