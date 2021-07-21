Michael “Mike” L. Jones, Kingston

Michael “Mike” L. Jones, age 71, of Kingston, passed away July 19, 2021. He was born January 4, 1950, to Sooner & Eva Jones. He was raised in the Marlow community in Clinton and was a graduate of Clinton High School. Mike was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having proudly served in the US Army stationed in Fort Hood, TX. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Bronze Star Medal, and Expert (Rifle). Mike worked at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 34 years (1974-2009) as a union Sheet Metal Worker in the Plant and Equipment Division. Mike was a loving, devoted father who appreciated spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time on his boat, particularly bass fishing, as well as attending car shows, restoring Mustangs, relaxing in his garage with his dogs, and working the daily crossword puzzle.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy Wylam Jones; sister, Betty Lou Jones Harrod; brothers-in-law, Byron Harrod and James Wylam; and sister-in-law, Connie Taylor.

He is survived by daughters, Amy Kitts (Mike) of Andersonville, TN and Samantha Lawson (Kevin) of Kingston, TN; step-grandchildren, Alexus and Conner Lawson; brothers, James Anthony “Tony” Jones (Dorothy) of Fayetteville, GA, and Conrad Jones (Betty Jo) of Clinton, TN; sister, Carol Sue “Susie” Jones Justice (Ronnie) of Auburn, AL; brother-in-law, Jerry Wylam (Martha) of Highland, CA; sister-in-law, Paulette Wylam Chessa (Joe) of Orlando, FL; many nephews & nieces; and very special friends, Steve & Jody Gardner of Knoxville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to a charitable organization of your choice. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, July 23rd at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Saturday, July 24th at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Garden of Valor for interment. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael L. “Mike” Jones please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

