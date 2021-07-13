MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Host Summer Cookout

The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is hosting a summer cookout, July 19-23, to celebrate donors and thank them for their time and support of donating blood, platelets, and plasma.

The MEDIC staff will be cooking hot dogs on the following days in our area.

Monday:

Athens Donor Center – 10 AM to 4 PM

Walmart – Oneida – Noon to 6 PM

Walmart – Greeneville – Noon to 6 PM

Tuesday:

Crossville Donor Center – 10 AM to 4 PM (CST)

Wednesday:

Ailor Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM

Farragut Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM

First Bank – 10 AM to 3 PM

Highland Park Baptist Church – Noon to 6 PM

Thursday:

Ailor Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM

Farragut Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System Hospitals, Tennova Hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

All donors will receive:

Special edition tie-dye t-shirt.

Texas Roadhouse coupon.

Automatic entry to win in the daily drawing for a $50 Food City gift card.

Automatic entry to win two zero gravity chairs.

Automatic entry in the July $1000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 major retail organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

