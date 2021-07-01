MEDIC Has a Critical Need for O-Negative, O-Positive, and B-Positive

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says that it has an immediate, critical need for blood types O Negative, O Positive, and B Positive.

Amid that continuing need, MEDIC is expanding its Independence Day celebration to a full week, starting on Friday, July 2nd and continuing until July 9th. Holidays bring increased blood product usage, and this promotion is an effort

to bring in new donors as well as to thank all donors for spending a few minutes giving blood this summer.

This critical need for blood is part of an ongoing, national crisis, according to MEDIC. You can donate at any of the four MEDIC Donor Centers around East Tennessee, or at community blood drives. Location Hours, directions, and a list of those mobile blood drives can be found at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC reminds potential donors that it is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

All donors will receive a special edition tie-dye t-shirt, a Texas Roadhouse coupon, and a $10 e-gift card redeemable at hundreds of major brand retailers, as well as automatic entry to win a Kayak, and automatic entry in the July $1000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.

While walk-in donors are welcome, appointments are preferred, and you can make one online at www.medicblood.org, or by calling 865-524-3074.

