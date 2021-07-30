MEDIC August Promotions

MEDIC Regional Blood Center continues to celebrate summer and reward donors with upcoming giveaways and events.

In August, all donors will be eligible to win a $1000 e-gift card (must have valid email to win) and a $5 coupon to The Axe House.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

All donors will receive:

Special edition tie-dye t-shirt.

Texas Roadhouse coupon.

Automatic entry in the August $1000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 major retail organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.

Other giveaways in August:

August 2 – 6 – Daily drawing for a pair of tickets to Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud

August 12 -13 – Coupon for one-hour of free snow tubing at Pigeon Forge Snow

August 13 – Back to School drive at West Town Mall

August 23 – 27 – TN Valley Fair Ticket for all donors

August 30 – September 5 – First Responder Celebration Week Special edition pin and t-shirt for first responders (first come, first served) Special drives all week



Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

