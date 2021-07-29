Mary Louise Hilton, Harriman

Mrs. Mary Louise Hilton, age 80 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was of Baptist faith. ‘Miss Mary’ worked 30+ years as a cook for ACBL Burge Line.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene & Ethel Morris Jones.
Brother: Eugene Jones.
She is survived by her son: Danny & wife Susan Thomas.
One daughter: Patricia Rutherford of Altha, FL.
Brother: James & wife Bernadette Jones.
Four grandchildren: Jessica Howard, Cody Scott, Jeffrey Thomas, and Matthew Thomas.
Five great-grandchildren.
Sister-in-law: Cheryl Jones of California.
And many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will meet Thursday, August 12 at 11:00 AM in Emory Heights Cemetery for graveside services.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Hilton family.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Louise (Jones) Hilton, please visit our floral store.