Mary Louise Hilton, Harriman

Mrs. Mary Louise Hilton, age 80 of Harriman, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was of Baptist faith. ‘Miss Mary’ worked 30+ years as a cook for ACBL Burge Line.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene & Ethel Morris Jones.

Brother: Eugene Jones.

She is survived by her son: Danny & wife Susan Thomas.

One daughter: Patricia Rutherford of Altha, FL.

Brother: James & wife Bernadette Jones.

Four grandchildren: Jessica Howard, Cody Scott, Jeffrey Thomas, and Matthew Thomas.

Five great-grandchildren.

Sister-in-law: Cheryl Jones of California.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will meet Thursday, August 12 at 11:00 AM in Emory Heights Cemetery for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Hilton family.

