Man injured in Yard Tractor rollover in Kingston Wednesday afternoon

As we first reported yesterday, according to Kingston Fire Chief Willy Gordon, around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon the Kingston Fire Department personnel was sent to 845 Paint Rock Ferry Road where a man was injured in a yard tractor rollover and fire. Gordon stated that his first personnel on scene was firefighters Michael Adkins and Brad Goss and they said that the tractor had rolled over on a hillside in the yard and caught fire and was fully engulfed when they arrived. They noticed the man was a few feet away. They attacked the fire while police were able to move the man away from the burning tractor. He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center by ambulance for what was described as an ankle fracture by Chief Gordon. The roadway was partially closed for a time to get the fire out.



