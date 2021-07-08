Man injured in Yard Tractor rollover in Kingston Wednesday afternoon

Dudley Evans 1 hour ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

As we first reported yesterday, according to Kingston Fire Chief Willy Gordon, around 4:45 Wednesday afternoon the Kingston Fire Department personnel was sent to 845 Paint Rock Ferry Road where a man was injured in a yard tractor rollover and fire. Gordon stated that his first personnel on scene was firefighters Michael Adkins and Brad Goss and they said that the tractor had rolled over on a hillside in the yard and caught fire and was fully engulfed when they arrived. They noticed the man was a few feet away. They attacked the fire while police were able to move the man away from the burning tractor. He was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center by ambulance for what was described as an ankle fracture by Chief Gordon. The roadway was partially closed for a time to get the fire out.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Ardo Ba named new Oak Ridge Electric Director

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 8, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge has named Ardo …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: