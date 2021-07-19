LPD: Fatal shooting in LaFollette result of domestic dispute

LaFollette Police on Friday released more information about a shooting late Thursday night that left a man dead and his wife injured.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 pm last Thursday at a home on East Walden Avenue, and LaFollette Police now say the shooting followed an argument between 38-year-old Johnny Rubin Baird and his wife, 39-year-old Rosalind Leona Baird, during which he is said to have threatened her. Investigators say that at some point during the argument, Johnny Baird picked up a .32-caliber pistol and shot his wife once in the “upper left side of her body.” He then turned the gun on himself.

Paramedics treated both victims at the scene and then transported them to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette, where Johnny Baird was pronounced dead. Rosalind Baird was flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by LIFESTAR for treatment of her injuries. As soon as we receive an update on her condition, we will pass it along.

Detectives said that there was a 13-year-old girl inside the residence at the time of the shooting but that she was unhurt. Her name is not being made public due to her age, but DCS was called in to provide support and assistance to her. LaFollette Police say their investigation is ongoing.

