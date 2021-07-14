Louise Long, 97, Clinton

Louise Long, age 97, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her residence. She was born October 7, 1923, in Clinton, TN to the late Arthur and Mae Smith Roach. In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by; husband, Herbert Long; siblings, Drucilla Roach, Kathrine Nichols, SP Roach, Lorene Rhea, Alice Currier, Carrie Wilhoit, Charlie Roach, Ruth Roach, and Ruby Altha Wilhoit.

Survived by:
Son…………….Terry Long and wife Pat
Daughter..….Karen Edwards and husband Jerry
Grandson…..Austin Edwards

Louise’s graveside service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Sunset Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

