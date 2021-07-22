Lewis Ray Sampsel, Oak Ridge

Lewis Ray Sampsel is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Lewis passed away July 13, 2021, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was 49 years old. Lewis was born in Oak Ridge, TN April 23, 1972, to Glen and Peggy Sampsel. Lewis went to Oak Ridge High School. He was saved by Jesus at Temple Baptist Church. Lewis was a free-spirited man. He preferred to be on his own. Lewis loved animals, the outdoors, working on cars, or anything working with his hands. Lewis had a special love for Paula and Mike Whittenburg / Morton, whom Lewis called his step Mama and step Daddy. The Mortons welcomed Lewis into their family with open arms. The Mortons were very special to Lewis and they were all very close friends. The Lord called Paula and Mike to Lewis and all were blessed.



Lewis Sampsel is survived by two sisters, Kimberly Humphreys and Amy Sampsel, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, and several aunts and uncles on both sides of the family.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 24. 2021, at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home with service beginning at 10 am. Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.

