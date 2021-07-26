Lee Ruble, 90, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, surrounded by family.

After graduating high school and marrying his high school sweetheart, he joined the Air Force. Trained as a diesel mechanic by the military, he worked for Nixon Machinery before starting his own construction company. After retirement, he was a member of the Smoky Mountain Model A and Clinton Car Clubs and enjoyed traveling with Good Sam’s RV Club.

He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Barsha. They met on the farm where they still lived at his death when he stopped to open the gate for Barsha when she was driving a team of horses through. He will be interred 900 feet from where they met. He also precedes two daughters Connie Brzezanski and Aleks; Sheila Atkins and Marty; and son Sam Ruble and Joy; three grandchildren, Lindsay Collins, Zack and Jacob Ruble; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brother Dewey and Wanda and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Graveside service will be held at Wolf Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM. www.holleygamble.com

