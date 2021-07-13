Larry Dewayne Brown, Rocky Top

Larry Dewayne Brown age 61, of Rocky Top, Tennessee, passed away on July 10, 2021 at the University Tennessee Medical Center. He was born on October 27, 1959 to Carley Byrge and Unavee Brown.

Visitation: 5:00pm – 7:00pm, Tuesday July 13, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 7:00pm, Tuesday July 13, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: Family and friends will meet Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 9:45am at Hatmaker Funeral Home to go in procession for an 11:00am graveside at Grave Hill Cemetery in New River.

