Kristi Cook Stewart, 52

Kristi Cook Stewart gained her angel wings and went to be with her heavenly father on Friday, July 9, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1968, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She is survived by her parents, Sherrill and Shirley Cook of Clinton, TN, sister, Robin Watson (Jeff Watson), her beloved son, Blake Stewart (Kimberlie Cooper), grandchildren Titan and Krisley, along with special nieces, Morgan Frye (Lucas Frye) and her children, Silas and Hayden, and Channing Miller (Gabriel Miller) and her children, Bristol and Brighton. She is proceeded in death by her grandparents, Norman and Alene Ogle and Elmer and Dinah Cook.

Kristi graduated from Clinton High School in 1987 before attending Roane State Community College. She was a member of Main Street Baptist Church where she enjoyed worshiping the Lord, volunteering in the children’s ministry and Vacation Bible School, and working in the food pantry. She loved her dog, Chloe Grace. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping with her mother and sister and loving on her grandbabies and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 12, 2021 from 6-8PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment. www.holleygamble.com

