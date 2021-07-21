Joyce Inez Spangler, Oak Ridge

Joyce Inez Spangler, age 61 of Oak Ridge passed away at her home on Monday, July 12, 2021.

She graduated from South Doyle High School and was a devout Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible. She also loved yard sales and going to flea markets.

She was proud of her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and June Floyd, and one nephew, Kris Floyd;

She is survived by her daughters, Loren Taeuber and Julie Taeuber;

One son, Edward Lee Spangler, III;

Brothers, Bill Floyd and Steve Floyd;

Sisters, Sue Fisher, Wanda Robinson, and Lora Floyd;

Five Grandchildren, Silas and Andreaus Benjamin, Chloe Mallett and Lucas and Logan Anthony;

A host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 23, 2021, at 7 pm at High Places Community Church, 123 Randolph Rd. Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

