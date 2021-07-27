Joshua Gavin Wayne Berry, Kingston

Joshua Gavin Wayne Berry, age 2 of Kingston, passed away July 23, 2021.

Survivors include:
Mother Kaitlin Wampler
Father Joshua Wayne Berry
Sisters Tailor Berry
Kyleigh Berry
Braelynn Berry
Grandparents Dale and Renee Wampler
Cheryl Chambers and Anthony Berry
Great grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kingston United Methodist Church; the service will follow with Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Burial at Hazelwood Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Berry Family.

