Joshua Gavin Wayne Berry, Kingston

Joshua Gavin Wayne Berry, age 2 of Kingston, passed away July 23, 2021.

Survivors include:

Mother Kaitlin Wampler

Father Joshua Wayne Berry

Sisters Tailor Berry

Kyleigh Berry

Braelynn Berry

Grandparents Dale and Renee Wampler

Cheryl Chambers and Anthony Berry

Great grandparents and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Kingston United Methodist Church; the service will follow with Rev. Sue Lynn Johnson officiating. Burial at Hazelwood Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Berry Family.

