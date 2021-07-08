John Dale Cooper, Burrville

John Dale Cooper, age 69, passed away July 7, 2021 at his home in Burrville, TN.

He is preceded by his parents, Clovis A. Cooper, Sr. and Eva (Greer) Cooper; brother and sister-in-law, Clovis A. Cooper, Jr. and Bridget (Smarsh) Cooper; niece, Dawn Cooper Bohanan and husband, Tim.

He is survived by his niece, Crystal Cooper Doss and husband, Dwayne; great nephews, Willie (Samantha) Doss, Benjamin (Nicole) and Shane (Christina), Christopher (Jordan) Bohanan and Wesley Bohanan; great niece, Jessica (Dillon) Williams; 3 great great nieces and 2 great great nephews

John’s wishes were to be cremated.  The family will have a graveside service Monday, July 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Burrville.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of John Dale Cooper.

