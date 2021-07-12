John B. Miller, Rockwood

John B. Miller, age 77 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, July 10th, 2021, at his home. He was born on November 26th, 1943. He was a member of the Victory Temple Church in Lenoir City, TN, and a veteran with the U.S. Navy, where he also served in Vietnam. He is preceded in death by his parents: Bea Raymond Miller & Pearl Smith Beaird; Wife: Edna Jane Gregory Miller; Brother: James Ray Miller: Sisters: Barbara Carroll and Rosalie Beaird. He is survived by:

Stepdaughter: Deborah Johnson (Dale) of Lenoir City, TN

Sister: Sharon Mellon (George) of Knoxville, TN

Nephew: William Carroll of Rockwood, TN

Nieces: Donna Carroll of Rockwood, TN

Teresa Crudup (Murel) of Rockwood, TN

Vicki Alderman (Brad) of Wisconsin

Sister-in-law: Margaret Fine of Rockwood, TN

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 with Pastor Woody Martin officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Odd Fellows cemetery in Rockwood, TN with full military honors presented by the U.S. Navy honor guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of John B. Miller.

