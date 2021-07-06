Jimmy Dolsen, Crossville

Jimmy Dolsen, age 66 of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union. Jimmy enjoyed playing golf, wood working, NASCAR and watching Dallas Cowboys.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Mavin J. Dolsen and Juell Gambill Dolsen.

Jimmy is survived by:

Daughter and Son-in-law Kristy and Jacob Manahan

Son Bret Dolsen

Grandchildren Katherine and Everett Manahan

Sisters Judy Owens and Linda Dolsen

Nieces Anita, Teresa and Amy

And extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman, with funeral to follow at 5:30 p.m. Interment following at Willard Park Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Dolsen family.

