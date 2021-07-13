James ‘Sonny’ Hickman, Kingston

Mr. James ‘Sonny’ Hickman, age 70 of Kingston passed away Sunday July 11, 2021, at his home.  He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.  Sonny enjoyed the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents: James & Ester Hickman.

Brother: Frankie Hickman.

Sister: Sue Worley.

He is survived by his wife: Ruby Beach Hickman.

Two sons and daughter-in-law: James Hickman Jr, and Adam & Tabetha Hickman.

Sister: Brenda Mathis

Two grandsons: Dylan Hickman and Blake Renolds.

And many nieces, nephew, and friends.

The family will meet Wednesday July 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM in Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale for graveside services.  Pallbearers will be James Hickman, Adam Hickman, Robert Jones, James Mathis, McKinley Lough, Dylan Hickman, Jake Harrison, and Dennis Womack

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Hickman family.

