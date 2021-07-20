James Franklin Hood, Seymour

James Franklin Hood (age 88) of Seymour, TN died peacefully at home on July 16th, 2021 having finished his race and keeping the faith while doing so. Reverend Hood was an ordained minister of the United Methodist Church and served forty years in the South Carolina Conference.

Reverend Hood is preceded in death by his parents, E.C. and Birdie Mae Cunningham Hood of Rockwood, and his daughter, Julie Annette Hood of Moncks Corner, SC.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ralphine May Hood, son James Craig Hood and wife Susan of Simpsonville, SC, grandsons Austin (Atlanta, GA) and Jacob (Simpsonville, SC), and siblings Robert (Emma) Hood of Harriman, Catherine (Bill) Stephens of Crossville, and Faye (Bill) Long of Chickamauga, GA.

A memorial visitation will be held at Evans Mortuary on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 2-3 pm followed by an internment and graveside service in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. TN. Rev. Jonathan Jonas will be officiating. Memorials can be made to 1st United Methodist Church of Maryville, TN (804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, TN, 37803). Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Franklin Hood.

