Helen Joyce Stevens, Clinton

Helen Joyce Stevens, age 80 of Clinton passed away on Thursday July 8 th, 2021 in her home. She was born March 30, 1941 to the late Lee Roy and Margaret Louise “Taylor” Fox in Clinton, TN. Helen was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Clinton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and listening to her bible and loved watching her wrestling. Helen was a beautiful soul with a contagious smile. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by husband Charlie Stevens; 2 brothers, 5 sisters and special daughter in-law Eva Lawson.

Helen is survived by her sons Roy Lawson, Robert Lawson, and Carl Lawson and her daughters Sharon Love and Rhonda Daniels, 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, many nieces and nephews. Special sister-in-law Sue Fox and special friend Anna Messamore.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Donnie Wallace officiating.  Helen’s graveside will be 1:00 pm, Sunday at Grandview Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

