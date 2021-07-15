Harriman Police report Drug Arrests through Operation

According to a Harriman Police Department release, three people were arrested Monday, July 12th in the cities Tri-Angle Park area for alleged illegal drug trafficking. Detective for Harriman Police and Captain of the police CPU Unit, Casey Mynatt, released the information and said that J.C Coleman, Sherry Barnes, and Chassity Wright (no age or addresses given in the report) were taken into custody. He also stated that about 10 grams, believed to be Heroin, at least 3 grams of meth and 3 grams of marijuana were confiscated. The three were taken to The Roane County jail and booked in on drug charges. Mynatt went on to say he wanted to thank the brave citizens around the area of Tri-angle Park for tipping them off about the illegal activity and he also thanked the mayor, city council. and the city manager for their assistance in giving the agency the tools to combat illegal drug use and distribution within the Harriman City Limits.

