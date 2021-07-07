Harriman Mayor Asks Council to Delay Vote on Budget

The Harriman City council met at City Hall last night. Mayor Wayne Best asked the council to hold off on passing their estimated $17 million dollar budget on First Reading. The mayor wanted to discuss the budget in a work session, which followed the regular meeting, so that council could listen to City Manager Scott Mason detail the key portions of the budget.

In other Business, the council did approve a Change Order Request from B&A Construction for Riverbank Stabilization at Riverfront Park in the amount not to exceed $48,000.

