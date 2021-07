Harriman Police, Fire, and a Roane County ambulance were sent to a 2-car accident at the corner of Margrave Street and Oakdale Hwy this afternoon (Wednesday, July 7, 2021). The call came in around 12 noon. The roadway was blocked for a time for the investigation and care for one patient from one of the vehicles. No further details were available by news time.

Roane ambulances have been very busy today so far with all the activities today with emergency and non-emergency runs.

