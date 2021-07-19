Harlan Williams, 95

On Friday, July 16 , 2021 Harlan Williams, son of Harvey and Nola Williams, passed away peacefully at home with his granddaughter Michaela Barker, by his side at the age of 95.



Harlan was a beloved Father, Grandfather, Husband and Friend. He was born in Clinton, TN on July 6, 1929 and went off to fight in WWII. In the following years he returned to Clinton where he met his wife, Myrna Williams and fathered his only daughter, Christy Lynn Williams Barker. He would have one grandchild, his granddaughter, Michaela Barker, who stayed by his side through his final hours. He was a life-long member of the Norris Lions Club. Harlan Williams was a dear friend of so many and will be missed by all.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harvey and Nola Williams, daughter, Christy Lynn Williams Barker, and his three brothers, Mitchel, Ray and Trent Williams.



Harlan is survived by his wife, Myrna Williams, sister, Ann Ottinger and granddaughter, Michaela Barker.



A graveside service will be held at Sinking Spring United Methodist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 2:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

