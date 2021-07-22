Hagerty Statement on Procedural Vote against moving to Infrastructure Plan

WASHINGTON—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today released the following statement after he opposed a procedural motion to take up infrastructure legislation that has not been written:

“Rather than allowing bipartisan talks to continue, the Democrat Leader of the Senate seems intent on blowing them up, going his own way, and linking this legislation with a partisan $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend package. His strange decision to force a vote on an infrastructure bill that doesn’t yet exist is exactly why Tennesseans are fed up with Washington. Clearly the Majority Leader wants to have his Obamacare moment just as Speaker Pelosi did a decade ago—‘we have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it.’ The American people don’t need Obamacare 2.0, and expect better of their elected representatives.”

