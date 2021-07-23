Hagerty Releases Video Celebrating the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

Brad Jones 3 mins ago

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released a video celebrating the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which began today with the Opening Ceremony. Hagerty also co-sponsored a resolution, which passed the Senate yesterday unanimously, commemorating the past success of the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams and showing support for Team USA in the Tokyo Games.

