Hagerty Releases Video Celebrating the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), who previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today released a video celebrating the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which began today with the Opening Ceremony. Hagerty also co-sponsored a resolution, which passed the Senate yesterday unanimously, commemorating the past success of the United States Olympic and Paralympic teams and showing support for Team USA in the Tokyo Games.
Tags celebrates Former Ambassador Japan Olympics Senator Bill Hagerty Tokyo
Check Also
Blackburn Calls on Biden White House to Explain Coordination with Big Tech to Censor Americans
Photo from Financial Times WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on President …