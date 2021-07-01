Glen Kelly Moore, Rockwood

Mr. Glen Kelly Moore, age 65, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at his home. He was born July 1, 1956, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Kelly was a Rock Specialist, owning and operating Moore Enterprises harvesting and selling stone. He had an expertise knowledge of stone and stone projects and was always dedicated to his customers and taking care of their needs. Kelly was a member of the Post Oak Church of Christ and had a talented singing voice, formerly singing in a Gospel Quartet. Most of all he loved and was dearly loved by his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was always loyal to those he loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bro. Glen E. Moore.

Survivors include Life Partner:​​​Lee Ann Dunlap of Rockwood, TNMother:​​​Lounell Moore of Rockwood, TNBrother:​​​Randy Moore of Rockwood, TNSister & Brother-in-law:​Debbie Baird (Larry) of Dayton, TNGranddaughters:​​Jaylen Lee and AlayahaNieces:​​​Dedi McCullough of Rockwood, TN​​​​Holly Vaughn of Tavares, FL

Private graveside services and interment will be held in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee with Bro. Steve Brown officiating. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Glen Kelly Moore.

