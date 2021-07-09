Fire in Midtown Apartments

Multiple Fire Agencies were sent to The Jayro Apartments on Hwy 70 in Midtown this afternoon around 3pm to a fire inside one of the apartments. Kingston Fire was asked to assist as well as all volunteer agencies. As the first Midtown Fire truck arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from one apartment and wanted help to keep the fire from spreading to any adjacent units. Quick response made that happen. As we know now, all persons were able to get out safely and fire departments are still on the scene at this time.

The cause is still undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

https://fb.watch/6EupRUzQsz/ (Video of the scene).

