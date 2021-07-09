Fire in Midtown Apartments

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 21 Views

Multiple Fire Agencies were sent to The Jayro Apartments on Hwy 70 in Midtown this afternoon around 3pm to a fire inside one of the apartments. Kingston Fire was asked to assist as well as all volunteer agencies. As the first Midtown Fire truck arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from one apartment and wanted help to keep the fire from spreading to any adjacent units. Quick response made that happen. As we know now, all persons were able to get out safely and fire departments are still on the scene at this time.  

The cause is still undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

https://fb.watch/6EupRUzQsz/ (Video of the scene).

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

TWRA: No boating deaths over holiday weekend

TWRA announced this week that there were no boating-related fatalities over the July 4th holiday …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: