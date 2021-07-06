Faye Young, Clinton

Faye Young, 83, of Clinton passed away on July 1 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 4, 1937, in Evarts, KY, to the late Orville and Judy Nolan.

Faye worked for Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Biology Division, for over 27 years, before taking an early medical retirement in 1991. Faye was of the Baptist faith and was member of Greenway Baptist Church. Faye loved the Lord and shared her faith with her family. She loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren.

Faye was a blessing to all who knew her.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.L. Young; brothers, John and Junior Nolan; great-grandchild, Baby Angel Tackett.

She is survived by, daughter, Linda Bullock and husband Richard, of Clinton; sons, Randy Young of Clinton; Mike Young and wife Kim, of Powell; Jack Young and wife Sena, of Clinton; grandchildren, Brad Bullock and wife Emily; Brandi Bullock Tackett and husband Eric; Tiffany Young Kodman and husband Jonathan; Taylor Young; Courtney Young; Kristen Young Maziasz and husband Matt; great-grandchildren, Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock; Maddox, Britton, Boston, and Anistyn Tackett; Jaxon Young; Grayson, and Landon Maziasz; Hayden Kodman; sister, Patricia Napier-Cox of Montana; special friends, Larry and Judy Owens; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Quality Home Health nurses, Kathy Belcher and Candi Crowley; homemakers, Sandy Warren and Tina Grisson; case manager, Toby Lowe. Mom loved them and they went above and beyond their jobs. The family will never forget you. Also, a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice, nurses, Jessica Hatfield and Cindy Gallaher. Our hearts are forever grateful for your love and kindness to our mother, especially your efforts to keep her comfortable when it looked impossible.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, at Holley-Gamble in Clinton. The funeral service will follow at 7:00, with Rev. Wayne Phillips and Rev. Darrell Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Woodhaven Memorial in Claxton.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Main Street Baptist Church Youth, P.O. Box 405, Lake City, TN 37769. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

