Everett F. Ferguson, Rockwood

Everett F. Ferguson, age 77, of Rockwood passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Park West Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1944 in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. He was a member of Shepherds Chapel and loved listening to Pastor Arnold Murray. He had worked 20 years as a Laborer Forman at Watts Bar, Sequoyah and as a contractor for TVA Nuclear plant. Everett was a member of Chattanooga Laborers Local Union No. 846. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed doing woodwork, shooting guns and always willing to help others. He loved being involved in his grandchildren’s lives. Spending time with his family was what he treasured most in life. Preceded in death by his parents, John Henry & Flossie Marie Kirkland Ferguson; brothers, Glen Marlin (Dolly) Ferguson, and Charles (Bud) Ferguson; sisters, Elsie Jo Boles, Flora Marie (Flo) Holloway and 2 infant brothers and 1 infant sister.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Mary Ann Pugh & husband, Darrell G. of Chandler, IN

Grand-children Zachary Ryan Monroe & wife, Candy

Amber Nicole Monroe, Allison Loraine Monroe

Jessica Brooke Marie Pugh, Preston Oliver Pugh

Great-grandson Tre’(Einstein) Thompson

Brothers Floyd & Ben Ferguson

Sister Martha Hamby & husband, Robert Dwain

Special Friend Judy Burgess

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Memorial Service will be held 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

