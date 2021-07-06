Everett F. Ferguson, Rockwood

Everett F. Ferguson, age 77, of Rockwood passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Park West Medical Center.  He was born April 14, 1944 in Rockwood and was a lifelong resident of Roane County.  He was a member of Shepherds Chapel and loved listening to Pastor Arnold Murray. He had worked 20 years as a Laborer Forman at Watts Bar, Sequoyah and as a contractor for TVA Nuclear plant.  Everett was a member of Chattanooga Laborers Local Union No. 846.  He was an avid golfer and enjoyed doing woodwork, shooting guns and always willing to help others.  He loved being involved in his grandchildren’s lives.  Spending time with his family was what he treasured most in life.  Preceded in death by his parents, John Henry & Flossie Marie Kirkland Ferguson; brothers, Glen Marlin (Dolly) Ferguson, and Charles (Bud) Ferguson; sisters, Elsie Jo Boles, Flora Marie (Flo) Holloway and 2 infant brothers and 1 infant sister.

SURVIVORS

Daughter             Mary Ann Pugh & husband, Darrell G. of Chandler, IN

Grand-children    Zachary Ryan Monroe & wife, Candy

                              Amber Nicole Monroe, Allison Loraine Monroe

                              Jessica Brooke Marie Pugh, Preston Oliver Pugh

Great-grandson   Tre’(Einstein) Thompson

Brothers             Floyd & Ben Ferguson

Sister                  Martha Hamby & husband, Robert Dwain

Special Friend     Judy Burgess

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends

Memorial Service will be held 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Fraker Funeral Home with full military honors conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

